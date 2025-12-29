MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kosh's avatar
Kosh
6h

Excellent write-up. This, however, is innocent naivety: "A handful of women’s studies professors even cross over". Any woman intelligent and free-thinking enough to "cross over" would never have begun to teach women's studies to begin with. It's the proverbial Underwater Basket Weaving professorship that requires no meaningful abilities or standards. They will always attack boys and men, they will always lie--it's all they know how to do. Think about it. What would these "teachers" do if WS classes vanished? There's no way they could make anything remotely close to what they made before. They'll fight hair, tooth, and nail for their hate-based industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
DC's avatar
DC
5h

Thank you, Tom. I think this is truly inspirational thinking!

I used to despair that attitudes towards men would never change. And then I remembered how attitudes towards Blacks and other minorities evolved over the past 100 years. Change is possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture