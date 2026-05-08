MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
1d

Another concise and constructive tutorial for your readers (and fans), Tom. I especially felt affirmed by #4 about healing through action. Nothing does more for my spirits than a boxing workout and some laughs with my coach. I also feel much better after cutting the grass or raking or doing other yard work. When I am out there sweating, or sweating in the ring, I don't feel vulnerable (except, of course, to a sneak shot from the boxing coach). You often remind us that men can do for ourselves what nobody else can do for us. It has taken me a while to learn that I cannot look to others to measure how well I am doing. Physical well-being has a lot to do with mental health. If I'm working hard, I'm feeling good. Thanks for some great reading.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1d

Yeah - go ahead. Show your "vulnerability" and "emotional availability" - whatever that is. Your woman will then decide that you are weak and dump you as fast as she can find a Chad Thundercock who will have her.

I've decided that Joshua-the-WOPR was right: these days the only winning move in this "strange game" is not to play.

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