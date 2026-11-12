MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
14h

Thank you Tom, for the enormous inspiration, insight, and encouragement that you have provided. You are one of the most persistent, caring, clear, and principled heroes who I have encountered in the Men's Movement. Everyone should hear that Men and Boys Are Good...

With gratitude,

David Maywald

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David Eggins's avatar
David Eggins
29m

There was also some very useful research presented in this link "How women contribute to societal collapse." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFymYKyBX3E&t

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