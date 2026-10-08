I had a great conversation today with filmmaker Les Lanphere, who is working on a provocative new documentary called Deceived: The Ruin of the Modern Woman.
Les is an experienced documentary filmmaker whose previous work includes Calvinist, Spirit & Truth, and Cessationist. His newest project takes on a very different subject: feminism and its impact on women, men, families, and society.
What particularly interests me about this project is its willingness to challenge one of our culture’s most deeply entrenched assumptions: that feminism has been a force for good in women’s lives. Les takes a much more provocative position. His film sets out to expose the consequences of a movement that claims to liberate women but has often left them worse off.
The film approaches these questions from a Christian perspective, examining how feminism has reshaped our understanding of women, men, marriage, and family life. Les is asking important questions that deserve far more attention than they typically receive, and I’m delighted to see a filmmaker willing to tackle them so directly.
Here’s the trailer for the upcoming film:
Helping bring the film to life
The project’s crowdfunding campaign has already reached its original fundraising goal, which is wonderful news. But producing a documentary is an expensive undertaking, and additional contributions are still welcome and appreciated.
If you believe that feminism deserves serious scrutiny and that alternative perspectives should have an opportunity to be heard, consider supporting the project.
Support Deceived: The Ruin of the Modern Woman on Kickstarter
I’ll be interviewing Les soon for Men Are Good, and I’m looking forward to exploring his plans for the film, what motivated him to make it, and what he hopes audiences will take away.
Stay tuned. I think this will be a fascinating conversation.
Men Are Good.
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Good afternoon Tom,
Thank you very much for informing us about this upcoming documentary. I'll look forward to watching it, spreading the word about it, and will be supporting the project.
Please allow me to take this opportunity to thump on my chest...
Last weekend, I was at the AMHP conference near Dallas, TX, (Association for Mental Health Professionals - https://associationformentalhealthprofessionals.org) attended by approximately 100 clinicians, primarily conservative, 25% male and 75% female, LPCs, LMFTs, LCSWs, PsyDs, PhDs, RNs, MDs and NDs (Naturopathic Physicians).
For the second consecutive year AMHP conference has invited me to host four 40min 'Table Topics' discussion groups, two per day, focusing on Men's Issues and Mental Health.
Using materials from the UK Centre for Male Psychology endorsed textbooks, Perspectives in Male Psychology, The Palgrave Handbook of Male Psychology and Mental Health, and utilization of your framework on the four methods of male healing from The Way Men Heal, I created a concise presentation in a professional, academic, clinical format for delivery of relevant information in facilitating these four discussion groups.
Everyone received a handout summarizing the four methods of male healing, an outline encompassing the 20 most frequently occurring male clinical problem presentations, and an accompanying resource bibliography and reference list of approximately 30 published books, academic research reports and professional journal articles.
These presentations were very well received, highly regarded and rated extremely positive in post-event reviews.
In addition, all present were strongly encouraged to seek information for further study and clinical application, from your publications, website, videos on various platforms, the Red Pill documentary, the Centre for Male Psychology, the textbooks mentioned above, the works of Michael Gurian, Warren Farrell and others, as well as the resource bibliography each received.
Although the demographics of the conference were primarily conservative, and although it may not be something I will personally witness within my lifetime, I am optimistic that in due course, as more people wake up from societal experiences failing to provide satisfactory solutions and outcomes, these perspectives on the validity of the male experience will take up root in the main.
While attending the AMHP conference, I lobbied the organizations founders and conference organizers to consider reaching out to you, and to consider an invitation for your participation as a presenter for future AMHP conference events.
Please feel free to contact me privately to share your impressions on this, my contact info is accessible via my website. If interested, I will be delighted to set up an introduction for you.
Thank you again for all your contributions regarding the support for good men over the decades!
Most sincerely,
Kelly Kilcoyne LMFT
kellykilcoyne.com
Each day, there are tens of thousands of family court hearings daily, each causing deep wounds.
There'll be a turning when the suffering exceeds limits.