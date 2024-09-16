I have been teaching people about the sigh breath for years. It is a very effective tool in turning down the levels of anxiety. I knew it produced a more parasympathetic response in the nervous system but I didn’t know exactly why. This video explains about this in detail and also improves on the techniques I have been using. He shows a very simple way to lower your anxiety levels that can be done quietly and without anyone knowing. Spouse, boss, or neighbor got you upset? Do this. I realize this is not specifically about men’s issues but I think that we all can use a technique like this once in a while. See what you think and put it in your back pocket for when it might be needed.





Share

Share MenAreGood Substack