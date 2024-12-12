

This is great to see. After years of muffled (frightened?) silence it seems that there is more willingness from academes to point out the reality of feminism and its many problems. The first article is about two chemists who are calling out a feminist drenched academic paper and pointing out its nonsense. The second link is a short article with a very brief clip showing Catholic philosophers calling out feminism and the damage is has done. The full video is also linked. One of the participants in the last video is Carrie Gress, who was interviewed by Janice and Tom a while back. Carrie wrote the book “The End of Woman“ and is wonderfully knowledgeable about the evils that feminism has brought to men, women, families and our culture.

Chemists rips ‘feminism’ STEM class proposal

https://www.thecollegefix.com/chemists-rips-feminism-in-stem-class-proposal/

OPINION: Two Florida International University chemistry professors challenged why an academic journal would publish a paper that was so ‘flawed’

An academic journal article about “feminism” and “dysconscious racism in STEM” never should have been published, according to two chemistry professors.

Professors John Landrum and Joseph Lichter questioned why the Journal of Chemical Education allowed a paper that vaguely touched on “white supremacy” to be published.

“Overlooking the obligation to provide clear definitions and valid evidence for such terms, especially ‘White Supremacy’ which was deemed sufficiently important to include in the abstract, is hard to rationalize for a journal that ascribes to upholding reasonable standards of scientific rigor,” the two Florida International University professors wrote.

They also called the paper a “deeply flawed work of scholarship.” Only two academic publications cited the paper – the Landrum (pictured, left) and Lichter (pictured, right) reply, and a subsequent response from the original author to these criticism.

Feminism and Marxism are twins, philosopher warns

https://www.thecollegefix.com/feminism-and-marxism-are-twins-philosopher-warns/

Full video

