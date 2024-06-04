



I wanted to call attention to this report that came from a research group in Minnesota about vulnerable boys. It is remarkable in its understanding of how boys have been ignored, the vulnerability of boys and the lack of concern shown by our culture. Just to give you an idea, here is the first paragraph of the introduction:



”The sexual exploitation of boys is a deeply concerning yet often overlooked issue that demands urgent attention and action. Global research indicates high rates of sexual abuse perpetrated against boys, yet social narratives continue to minimize male vulnerability. This stark juxtaposition underscores the critical need for greater awareness and responsive support for boys. However, pervasive stigma and a lack of understanding have led to significant gaps in services, preventing many affected boys from accessing care that is tailored to their unique experiences and needs.”

I can’t remember reading a mainstream report that has such an understanding.



The report states that it is actually a response to a 2013 report on the same topic that laid out the facts of boys being sexually exploited and then being ignored for services. This report laments that there has been little change since then. It points out that law enforcement have a tendency to see boys as either willing participants in the sexual activities or as the perps. It talks of the sad fact that boys who have been trafficked and sexually exploited are being sent into the juvenile justice system rather than into supportive services. It also notes that the supportive services are focused on helping girls. Boys are left out. It states that boys are up to 50% of those sexually exploited and states that women are sometimes the abusers.

It was good to read a report like this that shared our own outrage at the way our boys are being treated.



It’s great to be able to point out something positive!

Men are good.





https://static1.squarespace.com/static/61bb93dcef0c7030081530d2/t/6644d9114a9e943be7d1c7a5/1715788050510/And+MN+Boys+Too_Report_May+2024.pdf

