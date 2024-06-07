This article seems to be an even greater exaggeration than the usual DV narrative BS. They are saying that up to 4 million men in the UK are perps of DV against women and children. What? AI says that the UK population of men above 18 is less than 25 million. So that means that nearly 1 in 6 men in the UK are dangerous to women and girls. Could this exaggeration be a sign that the feminists are becoming desperate? Read this article and get a sense for yourself.



It looks like there were two police officers who were pathological. One raped and murdered a young woman and the other apparently used his position as a policeman to silence his sexual assault victims. I bet the fems have been really drumming this up, particularly with the police brass and forcing as much as they can. The head of the police in the interview is responding just as they wanted. Keep in mind that there were two policemen who were terribly wrong in their actions but there are at least 22,000 policemen in the force. I think we have seen this drill before.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/jun/04/met-chief-says-millions-of-men-are-danger-to-women-and-girls-in-england-and-wales?CMP=share_btn_url

