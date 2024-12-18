Are feminists the 21st century version of Archie Bunker? Yup, in some ways.
Archie was bigoted and openly judged an entire birth group.
Feminists openly judge an entire birth group.
Archie refused to tolerate anyone who didn't share his opinions.
Feminists don't tolerate anyone who doesn't share their opinions.
Archie ignored the pain and suffering of Blacks.
Feminists ignore the pain and suffering of men.
Archie was dismissive and disrespectful of Blacks.
Feminists are dismissive and disrespectful of men.
Archie thought Whites were superior to Blacks.
Feminists think Women are superior to Men.
Can you think of others?
But that is where the similarities seem to stop. Here's where Archie was very different:
Archie was funny.
He was a patriotic working class provider who loved his family.
He was grumpy but lovable.
Hi Tom
Archie was still a man. He loved and provided for his family.
I think his bigotry was an act; a defensive crust over his vulnerability. In the end he can only let people be who they are. He doesn’t throw out Gloria and Michael (and Michael/Meathead despite being progressive" is just as foolish, stubborn and sexist). Archie was merely wrong or misled; he did not create pernicious lies and then hold people to them.
He would have been against letter bombing campaigns and the harassment of war veterans as cowards.
Feminists would be better if he was in charge.
If I'm not mistaken Archie Bunker was based on a beloved (albeit controversial) British sitcom called Till Death Do Us Part and a character called Alf Garnett. I never saw Archie Bunker but loved Alf Garnett.
Alf thought his pov was the popular one that every right thinking person agreed with. That it was a natural consequence. Hence he was authoritarian. Everyone who disagrees are degenerate.
Just like feminists.
Highly attached to identity politics and the justification for discrimination. Grievance politics. Alf believes he is the true face of Britain that is responsible for British success that has been marginalized and exploited by the establishment even though the establishment has largely catered to him.
Just like feminists.
Feminists have a false sense of how much society and the establishment have profited off women/feminists exclusively.
At least Alf Garnett loved football (soccer) supporting West Ham United... feminists pretend to support sports teams in order to promote women and undermine anything remotely male.