Are feminists the 21st century version of Archie Bunker? Yup, in some ways.

Archie was bigoted and openly judged an entire birth group.

Feminists openly judge an entire birth group.

Archie refused to tolerate anyone who didn't share his opinions.

Feminists don't tolerate anyone who doesn't share their opinions.

Archie ignored the pain and suffering of Blacks.

Feminists ignore the pain and suffering of men.

Archie was dismissive and disrespectful of Blacks.

Feminists are dismissive and disrespectful of men.