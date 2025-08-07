Are Men Great or Good?

(My apologies for the first post being taken down. I mistakenly put the wrong version up. ooops. This one should work!)



Time for a male-positive message. I created this video a while back, but its message remains as important and timeless as ever. I’d love for it to reach boys who’ve been told—explicitly or implicitly—that there’s something wrong with being male. After so much negativity about men and masculinity, they need to hear something different. They need to hear something true, strong, and affirming.

