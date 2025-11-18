Cancel Culture with a Vengeance

Universities and media love to brand themselves as champions of free speech and open debate. But what happens when those same institutions quietly use legal tools to gag and erase the very people who challenge their orthodoxies?

In this conversation, I’m joined by two of my favorite thinkers, Dr. Janice Fiamengo and Dr. Stephen Baskerville, to dig into a darker layer beneath “cancel culture.” We start from the case of Dr. James Nuzzo, whose FOIA request exposed a coordinated effort by colleagues and administrators to push him out rather than debate his research, and then go much deeper.

Stephen explains how non-disclosure agreements, non-disparagement clauses, and mandatory arbitration have become a hidden system of censorship in universities, Christian colleges, and even media outlets—silencing dissenters, shielding institutions from scrutiny, and quietly stripping people of their practical First Amendment rights. Janice adds her own experience with gag orders and human rights complaints, and together we explore what this means for anyone who challenges feminist or “diversity” ideology.

If you’ve ever thought cancel culture was just about disinviting speakers, this discussion will change how you see the machinery behind it.





Stephens writing on this subject

https://www.jamesgmartin.center/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Scholastic-Gag-Orders.pdf

https://www.thecollegefix.com/the-new-iron-curtain-colleges-use-legal-innovations-to-punish-dissent-and-purge-academic-heretics/

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/purging_christian_higher_education.html

https://www.afaf.org.uk/the-secretive-university/

https://www.newenglishreview.org/articles/jerry-falwell-jr-and-the-tragedy-of-christian-higher-education/



Stephen’s Substack

Janices’s Substack