User's avatar
Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
17h

Very useful, Tom. One could hardly find a better example of confirmation bias than the history you report here, with researchers looking at men with distrust and dislike while looking at women, with approval, as victims of men. The APA's reply to your question is another example. They are not biased, they said, because they are not biased. Their research told them what they already believed. They were right before they started investigating, and their investigation confirmed that they were right. BS at that level filters down to media, where again people hear what they want to hear, and then it gets passed on to politicians and others (heads of foundations, for example) whose misandry is now backed up by fancy talk and magic terms like "toxic masculinity." I always appreciate the clarity of your presentations.

1 reply by Tom Golden
Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
10h

In other words, this masculine norm study is principally perception management. Here are some perception management norms maintained for the institutional pressure to advance women in the academy and elsewhere.

Women lead through empathy and harmony.

Women are less narcissistic and therefore more trustworthy.

Women collaborate more and can build functional teams.

Women’s interpersonal style is a leadership strength.

Women are safer than men and can be trusted with power.

Men are naturally agentic and dominant.

Men rely on confidence and entitlement.

Men’s ambition is self-serving while women’s ambition serves the collective.

Men and sexism remain the primary barrier to women’s advancement.

More women in leadership automatically improves outcomes.

Women don’t rise due to external factors, not internal ones.

When women succeed, it confirms the model.

When women struggle, it confirms the bias.

All of which are faulty, while the following actually applies.

Women compete with other women.

Women form alliances and cut people out of them.

Women watch each other closely and keep score.

Women fight for status in covert and backstabbing ways.

Women use subtle aggression deliberately.

Women are violent.

Women can be calculating when it serves them.

Women punish other women who step outside the norm.

Women punish other women who are perceived as threats to their status.

Women are not automatically supportive of each other.

Women use niceness as a strategy, not as a virtue.

Female-coded behavior is often controlling, not nurturing.

Communal often means socially acceptable manipulation for status.

Women can undermine and block other women.

Women can be vindictive when threatened.

Women can be aggressive socially, politically, financially, and reputationally.

Funny how confirmation bias works once you compare it with reality.

2 replies by Tom Golden and others
