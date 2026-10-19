MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
7d

The pain is indescribable - the worst injustice that can be inflicted on a man.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Michael McVeigh's avatar
Michael McVeigh
7d

Fantastic analysis - except of course, it's not fantastic. It is the end of a life/s & I truly believe that no one can understand the loss unless they themselves have experienced it. Your heart ripped out of your chest and thrown into the abyss.

And the years aren't lost - they're stolen, aided & abetted by a useless Family Court System.

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