I appreciate the support from my paid subscribers and have been thinking of things to do for them. I am going to be experimenting with substack’s livestreams and have decided to make them specifically for my paid subs.
This first one is with Hannah Spier and we discuss the details of what you need to know about men in order to help them heal from loss…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of MenAreGood Substack
Clinical Session with Tom Golden: How to Help a Man Grieve
A recording from Tom Golden and Hannah Spier, MD's live video
Mar 29, 2026
∙ Paid
I appreciate the support from my paid subscribers and have been thinking of things to do for them. I am going to be experimenting with substack’s livestreams and have decided to make them specifically for my paid subs.
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