This video features four prominent male psychologists, including a past president of APA Division 51—the group focused on men and masculinity. They discuss ideas around compassion for men and boys but don’t seem to address the empathy gap. Their focus is primarily on encouraging men and boys to feel compassion for themselves and others. While this is a worthwhile goal, we live in a world that has been shown to be significantly less compassionate toward men and boys than towards women and girls. Are they on the right track? Are they missing anything? What do you think?
Males are the only social group that we request to be vulnerable, but at the same time we deny vulnerability...
What you say is true, PR, but the situation is even worse than a double standard. That's because this "request" doesn't make sense in the first place. It would be one thing for men to acknowledge their own vulnerability, because that's a fact of life that everyone must acknowledge. It's precisely because men really are vulnerable in many ways that masculinity sometimes amounts to a kind of cultural bravado.
But pop psychologists often use the word "vulnerability" in a perverse way, as the following syllogism illustrates. (1) Women either are vulnerable or value being vulnerable. (2) Men should be like women. (3) Ergo, men should either be or value being vulnerable. But that's nonsense for several reasons. In the first place, women definitely do not value vulnerability, and feminists have urged them never to be vulnerable under any circumstances. Moreover, vulnerability is not, and cannot be, an end in itself--that is, something desirable. On the contrary, no one--no living organism in any species--seeks in some way to be vulnerable, which would defeat the instinct to survive. Human behavior is not as determined by instincts as that of other species, but we do, and must, rely on this one.
My reaction to this webinar was surprisingly “mixed.” I could hardly disagree with anything that any of these well-meaning people actually said (except for the opening comment, which apologized for the fact that all four panelists were white and male—as if other panelists would necessarily have brought additional points of view merely by virtue of being black, say, or female). After all, I could hardly disapprove of compassion. No one mentioned Trump by name in connection with masculinity, which was a good thing, but it was clear to everyone that he was lurking in the background—as if the relative subtlety of his male (and female) adversaries could indeed exemplify compassion. In any case, there was no real diversity on this panel, because everyone was either a psychologist or a psychotherapist (or both). I have nothing against those occupations. We do need to study the ways in which boys and men feel or behave. But do we need to study nothing else? None of these panelists convinced me that the problem under discussion is entirely or even mainly due to personal psychology (albeit, they added now and then, personal problems are caused by “traditional” culture).
The topic was “Compassion for Men and Boys.” So the discussion opened with a definition of the English word, its root being in the Latin for “suffer with.” This has both emotional and moral connotations. But the panelists never explained that connection, because they focused almost entirely on the former instead of the latter. The discussion revolved around personal psychology. Lack of compassion toward boys and men is the problem, the panelists agreed, but their proposed solution was to encourage compassion in boys and men. The latter need to feel and express compassion toward themselves more openly and therefore more effectively before they can feel and express it toward others. Presumably, this would create a society that has much more compassion toward boys and men than it now does. It’s all a matter of personal or group psychotherapy. This is what troubled me. (Traditionally, moreover, compassion was not merely a feeling but a moral duty, an act of will, but I won’t go into that here.)
Boys and men as individuals might indeed benefit from psychotherapy, I suggest, but that alone is unlikely to transform a modern and secular society. As David Shackleton puts it so succinctly, our society now offers women compassion without accountability but offers men accountability without compassion. If psychotherapy were the primary solution, therefore, I’d say that women need it no less than men do. But even that wouldn’t do the trick unless the goal were to foster their compassion toward boys and men, not only toward girls and women—that is, toward themselves. I doubt that women are innately so compassionate (except, usually, toward their own children), at least partly because women have created an ideological movement that has come to rely on the teaching of contempt toward men and the mobilization of resentment against men—which is to say, on institutionalized hatred. Willingly or unwillingly, boys and men have absorbed and internalized that destructive and self-destructive message. The solution, in my opinion, must begin with cultural transformation. And that must involve moving beyond the polarization of identity politics.
Even with pervasive good will from women and institutionalized support from society, however, men would still face a daunting challenge in the formation of masculine identity. As Katherine Young and I say in our series of books on misandry, that challenge is the result of technological changes that began with the Agricultural Revolution and have continued, ever more quickly, with additional technological and cultural revolutions. What men need, desperately, is a healthy identity: being able to make at least one contribution to society that is (a) distinctive; (b) necessary; and (c) publicly valued. And more than a few boys and men assume that even a negative identity is better than no identity at all. At the moment, fatherhood is probably the only source of healthy masculine identity. And fatherhood has already been undermined for many decades as assistant motherhood at best and unnecessary or even dangerous at worst. That’s a problem that no psychotherapist can solve.