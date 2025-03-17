



This video features four prominent male psychologists, including a past president of APA Division 51—the group focused on men and masculinity. They discuss ideas around compassion for men and boys but don’t seem to address the empathy gap. Their focus is primarily on encouraging men and boys to feel compassion for themselves and others. While this is a worthwhile goal, we live in a world that has been shown to be significantly less compassionate toward men and boys than towards women and girls. Are they on the right track? Are they missing anything? What do you think?

