MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice Fiamengo's avatar
Janice Fiamengo
4h

Thank you, Paul, for your (as always) thoughtful and moving commentary. I am glad that you had a chance to reconcile, if that's the right word, with your father. He was right about your being learned, and it's a blessing that you were able to have a discussion in which his pride in you and respect for you were made clear. Your account of how and why fathers matter to their children is astute.

As a daughter, my relationship with my father was somewhat different than yours, but I too desired (and was pleased to earn) his respect, and was thankful to have his model of achievement, self-discipline, and moral rectitude throughout his life and after. He died eight years ago, and I am glad that I had him in my life for as long as I did, though I wish it could have been longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Franklin's avatar
Robert Franklin
3h

Humans are among the 5% or so of mammal species that are bi-parental. That means that children need the different parenting methods of both parents that, unsurprisingly, function as a team to, as Paul says, instill healthy self-esteem plus the understanding that respect must be earned. Our decades-long campaign to remove fathers from children's lives is the single most important social issue facing this society. It has the power to do great damage and, of course, has already done so.

Interestingly, according to the research into gay male fathers by Dr. Ruth Feldman at Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv, the male parenting brain looks to be more adaptable than the female one. Female parenting mostly happens in the oldest parts of the brain (e.g., the amygdala.) and male parenting in the cerebral cortex. That indicates that female parental behavior is far more ancient than its male counterpart, the cerebral cortex being comparatively new. But when there's no female parent, as in gay male families, male brains construct connections to those older brain structures and produce both the female unconditional love as well as the typically male parental behaviors. But when there's no male parent, female brains tend to keep parenting behavior right where it's always been which tends to deprive the child of the vital paternal influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture