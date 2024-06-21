

It’s good to be able to share positive news about men and fathers and this article does just that. Largely research based, it debunks some of the myths about fathers, including his time with the children, the positive impact of a fathers’s presence in the home and more.

Here’s a bit of what they said:



”As William Jeynes, author of a meta-analysis on the role of fathers, writes, while mothers tend to be “more nurturing in their relationships with children, fathers tend to be more involved in preparing children to deal with life.”¹⁰ And they tend to do this through play, teaching, challenging, and modeling behavior.”

Indeed! And they quote Anna Machin, one of my favorite writers on Dads.

Check it out!

https://aibm.org/research/dads-rock-the-evidence/

