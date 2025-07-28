This is the latest press release from DAVIA, a coalition of 192 organizations across 35 countries dedicated to bringing balance to a domestic violence system that too often ignores male victims. DAVIA regularly issues press releases shared globally and has become a strong voice advocating for male victims of domestic abuse. You can find all of their press releases here: https://endtodv.org/press-room/

Contact: Henry Herrera

Telephone: +1-301-801-0608

Email: davia@endtodv.org

Around the World, Feminists Have Become the New Extremists

July 28, 2025 – Banging drums at the Columbia University library in early May, a group of protesters shouted: “Free, free Palestine!” They etched political slogans on the walls and defaced the library. At the end, 78 protesters were arrested – 60 of them female (1).

Whether the cause is Gaza, climate change, or Black Lives Matter, an overrepresentation of young women has become the norm in progressive activism.

Gallup reports that among American men aged 18 to 29, their political views have remained steady over the years. But among young women, the percentage who identify as “liberal” has soared, rising from 29% in 2000 to 40% in 2023. (2)

Gallup concludes, “a widening of the ideological gaps between men and women over time has been due to women becoming more liberal at a faster rate than men.”

Similar trends are evident in other countries, as well:

Australia: Recently the Australian Institute of Family Studies conducted a survey that found nearly identical numbers of male and female victims of physical or emotional abuse. But media accounts failed to mention the male victims. Analyst Bettina Arndt concludes, “These feminists’ stated goal is disinformation, manipulating, and manufacturing data.” (3)

Germany: An analysis of the February elections exposed a sharp gender divide, with women more likely to support left-leaning parties and men drawn to the right. The conservative AfD party, for example, won 24% of men but only 17% of women. (4)

South Korea: As a result of the female rejection of traditional gender relationships, the country’s marriage rate has plummeted. Likewise, the national birth rate has fallen precipitously, to 0.78 births per woman in 2022, the lowest of any country in the world. “Its society is riven in two,” laments commentator John Burn-Murdoch (5).

United Kingdom: In London, two female activists splashed paint on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting (6). The extremist environmental group, Extinction Rebellion, has been described as “highly feminized.” (7) And feminist radicals continue to push the shibboleth that only men can engage in domestic violence (8).

As a result of the growing extremism among women, centrist male voters have become the new “power demographic.” (9) This trend has been documented in at least 20 countries around the world: Canada, United States, Germany, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Italy, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, Brazil, Argentina, Tunisia, and Australia (10).

Not surprisingly, feminists have begun to make the opposite claim -- that it’s men who have become extreme. UN Women is at the forefront of this narrative, pushing the claim that “Online misogyny is rapidly becoming one of the most pressing challenges to gender equality in the digital age.” (11)

The truth is, anti-male misandry is far more widespread than misogyny. In comparing the social media phrases, “All men are trash” versus “All women are trash,” Grok reveals a many-fold difference: “’all men are trash’ appears in tens of thousands of tweets… while ‘all women are trash’ is likely in the low thousands, at most.” (12)

Previous analyses conclude that women around the world have become increasingly involved in political violence, as well (13).

Lawmakers should speak out against the growing extremism among young liberal women. And UN Women needs to stop its constant portrayal of women as victims.

The Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance – DAVIA — consists of 192 member organizations from 39 countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. DAVIA seeks to ensure that domestic violence and abuse polices are science-based, family-affirming, and gender-inclusive. http://endtodv.org/davia/

