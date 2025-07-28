MenAreGood Substack

Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
7h

This is an important subject, and it deserves more attention. You could argue that the attack on men and fathers itself drives this trend and that it therefore feeds upon itself and has a multiplier effect. Young women are more susceptible to radicalization generally and feminist radicalization in particular if they grow up without a father. Fatherless homes are of course driven by femininsm and facilitated by policies like false DV accusaions. For feminists, nothing succeeds like success.

Conrad Riker
7h

We need NATO for men.

An attack on one is an attack on all.

All men to wear body cams with women present, female sexual access notarised by a multi step biometric enabled system with video affirmations.

Male spaces in education and workplaces restored to full integrity so men can form competitive squads to build every thing and make themselves attractive to women.

Feed back journals by men on female interactions with tick box affirmations for shit testing, nagging, non consensual verbal intercourse BPD etc. at end of interaction based on GPS and Bluetooth.

Feedback would also assess frame management. Automatic review of audio visual evidence would measure likelihood of emasculation attacks with time stamped warnings of possibility of female reputational covert attack or direct assaults.

Women could choose equality or privilege based on an irrevocable swearing ceremony. Privileges would permit motherhood and reverence and status as mothers of nations under male protection.

NATO for battered men would take down feminist temples like Congress, Parliament, Family courts, police buildings, town hall, and restore the constitution, due process, property rights, etc.

An emergency text message would be sent out if an unfair judgement was made to the detriment of a man or his children based of female supremacy doctrine in the 10,000 hearings per working day in USA family court.

A spiritual army would be formed up to protect the one million children sentenced to capital punishment in the womb in America in 2023. And the 73 million murdered with impunity in the womb globally.

Good mens day and infanticide commemoration day would have marches and ticker tape events.

A massive education programme on red pilled reality of female deceit would enlighten us all to cuckoldry, emasculation, shit testing. And how Afgan women produce 4.5 children with $500 GDP per capita per year in good faith while USA mothers produce 1.6 children for a -20% generational growth rate.

Forgive them, the know not what they do.

