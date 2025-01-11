This video does a very good job of voicing the man’s perspective in relationships. I don’t know this gentleman but I would love to find him for an interview. This is apparently the title song on his newest album and it offers many of the red pill ideas that we have been voicing. The short bit below is just a part of the song. I have bolded the things that echo the red pill ideas. Much more in the remainder of the song. So great to see these ideas moving into the mainstream. I hope his album skyrockets!
That Pain sounds different when it’s coming from a man
we not allowed to feel, be real explain,
express, and when we do we lose the upper hand,
we only have value based on what we can provide.
I spoke your love language you didn’t understand mine you pushed me to the edge, played like you were blind, and then you blamed all of your actions on your zodiac sign
Not usually a fan of this genre of music, but I share your curiosity about the artist and what inspired this level of frustration. I read recently that “Just Like a Woman” by Bob Dylan is allegedly “misogynistic”. But compared to some hip hop, Dylan’s lyrics are nuanced and sensitive. However, this line (above) encapsulates the deflection of accountability that some people practice and which many men have encountered.
Nice share, Tom!