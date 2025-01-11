

This video does a very good job of voicing the man’s perspective in relationships. I don’t know this gentleman but I would love to find him for an interview. This is apparently the title song on his newest album and it offers many of the red pill ideas that we have been voicing. The short bit below is just a part of the song. I have bolded the things that echo the red pill ideas. Much more in the remainder of the song. So great to see these ideas moving into the mainstream. I hope his album skyrockets!



That Pain sounds different when it’s coming from a man

we not allowed to feel, be real explain,

express, and when we do we lose the upper hand,

we only have value based on what we can provide.

I spoke your love language you didn’t understand mine you pushed me to the edge, played like you were blind, and then you blamed all of your actions on your zodiac sign

