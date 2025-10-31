Deciphering Women's Studies Feminist Jargon

Today’s episode is a joint Men Are Good × PsychoBabble release. Per Hannah Spier’s Substack publishing model, we’re making the first half of this video free for everyone, and the second half available to paid subscribers only. Since this is a true collaboration, I’m honoring her approach: enjoy Part 1 here at no cost—then, if you’d like to keep going, you can unlock Part 2 by becoming a paid subscriber.



This episode digs into how women’s studies evolved from the start as an ideological, activist project—and how that lens now shapes campus culture and everyday life. With Hannah Spier hosting alongside me, Janice Fiamengo, and Dr. James Nuzzo, we review syllabus history, show classroom and TikTok clips, and discuss “micro-feminism,” anti-natal feminism, and the internal fight over “choice feminism.” Jim also walks through Department of Education data showing recent declines in women’s-studies degrees. Part 2 (for paid subscribers) continues with newer concepts and how they spill into therapy, media, and policy.

