MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15
3

Diary of a CEO's Debate on Feminism: Our Response

Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Sep 10, 2025
15
3
Share
Transcript

This video will be presented in two parts and is a joint venture between MenAreGood and Hannah Spier’s Psychobabble. Hannah’s standard approach is to make the first half free for everyone, with the second half reserved for paid subscribers. To align with her process, I’m setting aside my usual practice of making all new posts free and following the same format for this release.

_____________________________

Janice Fiamengo, Hannah Spier, and Tom Golden respond to a YouTube video on The Diary of a CEO channel, which features three feminists debating the question: “Has modern feminism betrayed the very women it promised to empower?”
In their response, Hannah, Janice, and Tom have a lively discussion, highlighting inconsistencies, omissions, and a variety of other notable observations.

Men Are Good

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share

___________________________

Here’s a link to the second half that is for paid subscribers

Diary of a CEO's Debate on Feminism: Our Response Part Two

Tom Golden
·
11:55 AM
Diary of a CEO's Debate on Feminism: Our Response Part Two

Janice Fiamengo, Hannah Spier, and Tom Golden respond to a YouTube video on The Diary of a CEO channel, which features three feminists debating the question: “Has modern feminism betrayed the very women it promised to empower?”

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture