Conrad Riker
4h

CNN is surely being replaced by independent media.

Their bias is unbearable for the masculine man.

The manosphere is a male space and as such attracts attack from the feminising neo-Marxist types.

I do believe stable, well adapted cultures have a good measure of sex and gender apartheid. We need good social institutions for optimal conditions for every age and sex.

Refenestrated
5h

The irony is that boys are far less likely than girls to take everything they see or read at face value. Teen girls, being humanity's most conformist demographic, are considerably more vulnerable than boys to propaganda, social contagion, and brainwashing, which over the past 10-20 years has been a major driver of wokeness. What we need a lot more of is research on girls being radicalized on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, both by "social justice" / feminist influencers and by peers who have already been herded onto the left-wing extremist path by those influencers.

