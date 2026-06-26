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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
10h

It works both ways. When, after decades of near-celibacy I decided to divorce my first wife, I sought the advice of a practicing child psychologist to try to determine how my 8- and 10-year-old sons would react if I did. (She said it was no big deal, but she was totally wrong; it wrecked their lives. If I had it to do over, I would have taken a mistress for sex and told my wife to accept it or leave.)

But I digress; the thing I remember most is that she asked me if I loved my two sons. Without hesitation I said, "More than anything. More than my own life. So much it hurts."

Then she asked me, "Do you love your wife?"

I struggled, hedged, equivocated, and waffled. I knew the answer should be "yes," but I just couldn't say for sure.

Did she love me? To that I knew the answer: no. I had no illusions. She loved the life a successful doctor provided, but the doctor himself? No.

Never again. Never, ever again. I'm old now, but I have peace and my sons. And I love them more than ever.

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Warren perkin's avatar
Warren perkin
4h

When women gain critical mass in politics and jurisprudence, they will legislate to protect and advance female reproductive preference - unrestricted hypergamy, preferably with embedded facility to asset strip current male partner. Hence, 'no-fault' divorce, brought to you through the efforts of NAWL, the National Association of Women Lawyers, from the late 1940s onwards. They will also require draconian 'sexual harassment' legislation to discourage 'low value' males from approaching, and unrestricted abortion rights.

Oh, and access to top jobs, through female quotas, EEO, AA, ESG, DEI and associated BS.

Give a job to a woman, rather than a man, and there's another man who is unlikely to attract a woman and form a family of his own. V C Wynn-Edwards, the father of Group Selection theory, called a job, "a man's licence to breed". Simple sexual economics.

https://assets.csom.umn.edu/assets/71503.pdf

Meanwhile, for the employed woman, all men beneath her pay grade have been rendered invisible.

As for the hypergamy carousel..? The girl can't help it.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003347200917056

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