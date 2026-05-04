MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
2dEdited

A million years ago I worked in a research lab with a stunningly beautiful nurse - let's call her "Linda" - c'os that was her name, actually. Unfortunately, she used her appearance to her advantage and was always employing the only tool which grows sharper with use - her tongue - to dominate every discussion.

One day I overheard her discussing her husband, let's call him "Richard," c'os that was his name, too, an internal medicine doctor in another town. "He really gets my goat; every time I try to argue with him, he begins with, "Well, Linda, logically speaking ...." and then he goes from there in a quiet, calm voice to explain things. I can't get any traction. Drives me crazy!"

It seemed that conflict dogged this marriage daily. I was sure she would eventually divorce him, or he, her. Nobody could live with that woman, pretty or not.

As luck would have it, I later worked with this doctor and had the experience of watching him run a cardiac rescuscitation: calm, never in a hurry, making NO mistakes. It was infectious - nurses and technicians around the patient's bed worked calmly and efficiently - and guess what? The patient lived. More than fifty years later that event still comes to mind.

Just as a lark, I googled up those two names last week. Guess what? They're still married. Fifty-two years later, still married. Well done, Sir. Too bad I never learned from him.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Chris Pyatt's avatar
Chris Pyatt
2d

I am so lucky, my wife doesn't do this. Why? Her first language isn't English, she hasn't fallen down the punk pill rabbit hole.

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