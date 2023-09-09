This a video of a Christian woman, Dr Carrie Gress, who has written considerably on the damage feminism has done to our culture. The book discussed in this interview (2019) is titled, "The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity." In this interview she lays out how she thinks feminism has damaged women, men, children, and our culture. I like this woman and hope to interview her if I can find her. Her latest book, just published last month is titled "The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us." Gotta love the title.
Thanks, Tom. Always looking for new books/authors on this subject. 👏
Very interesting. I've used the Trans movement as a opportunity for a comparison to feminism. Since the 60's their has been an attack on men's spaces by feminist. In 2019, some female students sued Yale to be allowed to join a fraternity. Now women are in an uproar when men, identifying as Trans women, are invading women's spaces.