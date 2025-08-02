MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Engineered Fatherlessness Creates Chaos

Recorded 2021
Tom Golden
Aug 02, 2025
This 2021 video explores the growing issue of fatherlessness, questioning whether it’s been deliberately engineered or simply allowed to happen. It exposes the fact that we knew even in the 1960’s the devastating impact of not having fathers in the home. It shows some little known, and basically ignored research about this issue. Yes, Dan Quayle was correct!

Social Structure and Criminal Victimization
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0022427888025001003

Moynihan Report
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Negro_Family:_The_Case_For_National_Action

McClanahan research
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3904543/

Murphy Brown
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murphy_Brown

