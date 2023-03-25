Equality: A Step Down for Women?

I was talking with Paul Elam after his 2013 interview with Elizabeth Vargas for a 20/20 episode that never made it to the screen. Paul mentioned that one of the things he had told Vargas was that equality would be a step down for women. He said it stopped her in her tracks. She was speechless as he explained his reasons. This video is a video version of that conversation. Many thanks to Paul for his help in writing the script.



I remember as a boy that I really wanted to be a pro baseball player like Harmon Killebrew. I dreamed and wanted the accolades, the fans, the home runs and all the good stuff but was not the least bit interested nor even aware of the workouts, the grueling practices or any of the lifestyle that would be necessary even if I had the necessary talent. I think some of that is going on today. More importantly, in today's world we need to get jobs in baseball or in other workplaces based not on skin color, sex, religion or just about any other category other than the talent and skills that are needed to get the job done. Finding the most qualified candidate is a win for everyone especially when we do it based on character, skills, knowledge and talent and not on skin color or sex or religion.



See what you think of the video.

Men are good, as are you!