In the late 1990s, Sir Simon Baron-Cohen and his colleagues recognized that hospitals possessed something remarkable: small quantities of amniotic fluid left over from amniocenteses performed for medical reasons. Frozen inside those vials was a chemical record of the environment in which a child had developed before birth—including the amount of testosterone present in the amniotic fluid.

The researchers examined records from women who had undergone amniocentesis in the Cambridge area between 1996 and 2001. They measured testosterone in the stored fluid and then contacted the mothers and followed the children as they grew. Parents answered questions about their children’s behavior, and some of the children were observed or tested directly. Over the years, the researchers examined eye contact, vocabulary development, social relationships, empathy, systemizing, narrow interests, and autistic traits.

The design was unusually powerful. The testosterone had been measured before anyone knew what kind of child would emerge. The researchers were not asking adults to remember what pregnancy had been like, nor were they trying to reconstruct prenatal conditions years afterward. The evidence had already been collected and frozen. The child’s development could then be compared with that biological snapshot from the womb.

Years later, Baron-Cohen’s team extended this approach using the Danish Historic Birth Cohort, which contained thousands of frozen amniotic-fluid samples from pregnancies dating back to the 1990s. Denmark’s national medical records allowed researchers to connect those prenatal samples with diagnoses made many years later. The children did not need to be located and interviewed; the frozen vials and the national records could be compared directly.

The research provided striking evidence that testosterone begins shaping development long before birth. Differences in prenatal exposure were associated with later differences in attention, language, social behavior, empathy, systemizing, and autistic traits.

Those frozen vials offered a rare glimpse into something we often overlook: testosterone does not suddenly arrive during adolescence and turn boys into men. It is present much earlier, helping shape the developing body and brain before a child ever enters the world.

This research marked the beginning of a new chapter in the modern understanding of testosterone. Testosterone was no longer viewed simply as the hormone of puberty, muscles, sex, and aggression. Researchers could now begin examining how variations in exposure before birth might help shape the developing brain—and influence patterns of attention, language, social behavior, empathy, and systemizing years later.



What this emerging understanding of testosterone might tell us about men’s emotions—and the ways men respond to pain—is where the story becomes especially important.



