The thinking function offers another active mode for connecting with grief. However, this is probably the most difficult to understand​ because it is the opposite of the feeling function, the obvious home of grief. The thinking function is a cerebral element; logic, not feeling, is at home here. A person who grieves through this function will choose activities involving thought processes. Let’s start with an easy example.

C.S. Lewis was a successful author of numerous books. When his beloved wife died in 1960 he started writing. He kept 4 notebooks of observations which would become the now classic book on grief titled “A Grief Observed.” Through his writing about his own grief he told his story of his loss. Note the title is not “A Grief Felt” it is “A Grief Observed.” He was using his masculine powers of detached observation to bring light to his grief and his inner state. Each time he would add to his notebooks he was standing in the tension of his grief and telling his story. He was simply describing it in words into a notebook rather than using the same words and observations in an interactive conversation. Another person might have told their story verbally but Lewis used his strength of writing to help him take one chunk at a time in the mountain of grief that his book chronicles.

C.S. Lewis was actually giving us a great example of how this masculine side of healing works. He’s a man, who’s using his strength (thinking), to create a product (his writings and later his book). That product will live on into the future and honor his wife, and the product helps him connect with his pain. Can you see how that was C.S. Lewis’s way to connect in with his emotional pain and tell his story, in the same way that someone else might tell the story verbally?

Letter Writing

Often after a death or a great loss people will write letters to the deceased or to the loss itself. The action is an intellectual effort. The letter is written with one’s thinking side. But what happens during​ the process of writing the letter? The emotions inevitably flow over. As we use our thinking to tell the story, this puts us in touch with the loss on a visceral level. This is a good template for how our thinking can help us tell our story of grief and in turn, connect us with both our story and our loss. Once the letter is written it can also be read aloud to others or even to oneself. Reading aloud seems to touch on a different aspect of the loss and new reactions can often be seen.

Journaling

Similar to letter writing is journaling. Journaling is an intellectual act of simply keeping a record. Many people will do this following a loss. In some ways you are literally writing your own history. The act of journaling is a very intellectual process. We use our thinking to mark our situation. I have worked with many people who have used journaling as a way to tell their story and connect with their loss. Almost everyone I have worked with raves about the benefits of journaling saying that simply by writing things down there is some relief. By writing it down you are telling your story and when we are able to tell the story we move towards a place of transformation. So this heady and thinking-oriented practice helps in telling the story and in so doing also connects the writer with the emotions connected to the loss. Many times the writing is focused on the emotions and describing their strength and nature. Those who journal say that this is a boon since one can go back to any point in the written history provided by the journal and remember what was happening at that point in time. They say that simply by reading the words they can remember clearly the depth and nature of the emotion they were feeing at that time. This makes journaling a powerful and useful tool since grief is often so foggy and hard to contain. It sometimes acts like smoke, you see it and then in a moment’s time it simply disappears. By using your intellectual side you are marking your experience and telling your story in a way that can be of great help.

Reading Grief Books

Yet another function of the thinking side of grief is reading grief books. This is using your thinking functions to learn more and more about grief. Many people will have stacks of grief books at their bedside. They read and read and in doing this they learn more and more about grief. Importantly, as they read they are comparing their story with the story being told in the book. When this is done it resonates one’s own story and helps us connect with the impact of our loss. This learning can also help ground us in the reality of our grief response. As we compare ourselves to so many others, we begin to get a sense of the lay of the land of our own grief. What before might have seemed like absolute chaos can now be seen as a part of the process of telling one’s story and being in the midst of the grieving process. By using our intellectual side we are finding our way and telling our story.

Philosophy

Sometimes even our philosophy and way of thinking can help us in our healing. A man I know has a great strength in his thinking, and has a strong philosophy of a tight knit family. Like many men he relies on his logic and his detachment to understand and solve problems. After his father’s death he noticed his extended family starting to lose touch and was beginning to fall away. He felt a strong need to bring his family together. He decided to send out a letter, in honor of his father, to encourage the family to remain close. His letter was a huge success. He felt as though he had both honored his father through his action and felt his father’s appreciation for his efforts. This action facilitated an emotional flow within this man.

Meditation

Most people think of meditation as being a thinking-oriented activity and it probably is. Some people who meditate regularly find that it is through this act of meditation that they open themselves to the grief within. By calming the mind and slowing things down they have created a safe place within and as soon as we have a safe place whatever grief we might have inside will have an opportunity to emerge. The thinking function can facilitate our grief in many ways and often people are surprised at the connections that can be made.

Inaction

When we tell our story through inaction we do it quietly and often alone. We literally tell the story over and over in our own heads.

Some call this self-reflection, others call it "grinding" on it. The bottom line is that we are doing the same thing that someone might do in an interactive mode but we are doing it quietly in our own minds. The inactive route may take a little longer since we forfeit the benefits of being heard by others but even if we are not heard we can benefit. As long as telling the story in our mind puts us in touch with the emotions of grief then it is doing its work.

Anyone who has raised a son will likely remember his tendency to slam his door and isolate himself in his room. From talking with young men I have found that they are “grinding” on the issue. Letting it play over and over in their heads. This repeated play allows for new understandings about the event, or even different perspectives. Oftentimes the young men will emerge from their rooms with the situation processed in a different way and it was all done in their heads. This is using the inactive modes of healing.

It needs to be said that the inactive path can be a tricky one. There are numerous problems that can occur with a solely private telling of ones story. The first and maybe the most dangerous is that the lack of human feedback often will make us more vulnerable to shame and guilt. When we can share our story with others it helps us since their feedback and their perspective may indeed be more forgiving than our own. We may be able to start to forgive ourselves when we hear from an outside source that we are being too hard on ourselves. Without that outside feedback we can be on very shaky ground. It’s always best to not rely completely on the inactive modes.

Let’s take one more example of an inactive mode of healing.

Solitude

Solitude is an inactive mode and a potent healer. Often grieving men will gravitate towards solitude. In the quiet the grief will emerge and

their stories will arise along with the related emotions. As they arise they slowly begin to be processed. It is amazing to me that even though many of us use solitude on a regular basis its healing qualities are often not recognized. It is very clear that the worlds greatest Spiritual leaders all sought and bathed in solitude. There is something obviously there that is helpful and yet in today’s world we rarely hear it suggested as a mode of healing. In fact, when I have seen men move towards solitude the reaction of those who are close to them is usually that they are avoiding things and not dealing with their feelings! Go figure.

Find yourself a quiet creek with no one within a mile or two. Just sit there and watch the creek for 30 minutes, That’s it. Just be aware of your thoughts as you sit by the creek and just watch them go by just as the water is going by in the creek. If you don’t have a creek get your dog and your favorite easy chair. Get him up in your lap and sit there for 30 minutes. (St Bernard’s too, just get a big chair) Dogs know exactly what to do with solitude and they are more than happy to enjoy it together and even help you learn a bit!

Grief tends to need quiet and calm in order to surface and be processed. By finding solitude we are moving in that direction. Keep in mind that Jesus, like both Moses and Buddha, when in need, would head for the desert and spend long periods there alone. I don’t remember Mary or Martha telling him he needed to join a support group and talk about things. No, they let him be, and honored his intuitive wisdom. When supporting men today we need to take a lesson from them and honor the men we love by giving them the space to use solitude if that is their choice. The next section will offer many more ideas about how to best be helpful with men and those who use the masculine modes.