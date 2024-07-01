



Tips for Helping the Men You Love

Our world is designed to offer safe spaces to those in need of healing that are usually feminine in nature. Whether it is a support group or some form of therapy the world sees these interactive modes as the basis of healing. It is second nature for us to provide them to those in need. We don’t even think about it. If you are upset, you are encouraged to talk with someone. But after reading this book I hope you can see that talking about it is a useful and effective mode of healing but it is far from the only mode. The masculine modes are little known and therefore simply not given the air time of the feminine. There are very few masculine modes of healing that are offered by our culture for those men and women who might want to put them to use. This leaves men at a distinct disadvantage since their natural ways to heal are unknown and generally not seen.

Without a well known healing model for helping men it becomes difficult to know what to do. Often we will try and get them to use a feminine mode and talk about things. This usually ends up being uncomfortable for both. The alternative is to simply leave them alone.

This section tries to help you deal with this dilemma by offering examples of ways I have seen men and women help the men in their lives. It is not meant to be a plug and play solution. It’s meant give you some ideas about what might work for the man you love. All men are different and your job is to understand the man in your life that you love and find ways that work for him.

Before we start offering ideas about how to do this, let's first think back to section two of this book where we went over the four reasons that men's healing is invisible.

1. His emotions in public are taboo.

2. He is throttled by the provide and protect sex role that pushes him to not appear needy or dependent.

3. He lives in an invisible dominance hierarchy that moves him to view the world in a hierarchical fashion and strive to be as near to the top as possible and avoid appearing to be near the bottom.

4. He has important differences from women in his hormones and his brain.