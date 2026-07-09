MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Jennifer L.W. Fink's avatar
Jennifer L.W. Fink
7h

I'm just starting my look through the report. Here's the 2nd sentence on pg 6: "It aims to build your understanding of the prevalence and impacts that GBV [gender based violence] has on

women, children and families." Not at all on men. As a woman, as a mom of sons & advocate for boys, men, & gender equity, as a human, I think it's high time that, if we use the term "gender based violence," we use it to mean ANY violence against ANY human that's rooted in gender. Men and boys can also be victims -- not just perpetrators! - of gender-based violence.

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Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
11h

Thanks for putting the spotlight on this subtle but malicious use of "fairness," Tom. The unspoken assumption is that boys are treated fairly and girls are not, so all talk about gender reproves boys and men and coddles women and girls. The aim of such projects is to keep alive the feminist doctrine of male selfishness and misbehavior. Another reason why only boys are lectured, it would seem, is that only women lecture. Who better to tell men what is wrong with them, as men, than women? After all, there's nothing wrong with women (that can't be blamed on men). So women have the collective right to put men in their place. Another question: why do men let women get away with this smug cruelty?

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