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Lucy Beney's avatar
Lucy Beney
1d

What a great piece, illustrating a very important point – how have we let this happen?

Another matter entirely is the actual false accusations of assault which many young men face – I have worked with boys who have been forced to change school, lost out on college places and become suicidal, because of entirely false accusations by girls which have wrecked their lives, in a way that never happens the other way around.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

This piece is meant to be a mirror to the degradation of men by feminist culture. There is a problem however. The criticisms of women are:

Women are too emotional.

Women are manipulative.

Women are needy.

Women are irrational.

Women are weak.

Women are the problem.

Unfortunately for the argument, these statements, as applied to large numbers of women, are demonstrably true! All are harmful to society and all can be reduced/controlled by women making different behavioral choices so that they cease to be "the problem".

Another thought here which raises questions about Emily. She has children...where is the father of these children?

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