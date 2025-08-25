MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
4h

False accusations by women have been well-known since the beginning of recorded history. There is a Very Good Reason that islamic courts require two women's testimony in order to equal that of one man. It's called "centuries of experience."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
3h

Keep spreading the word, calling it out and the accurate data collection from every affected person is essential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture