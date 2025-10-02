MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Father Custody: The Solution to Injustices Against Men?

Tom Golden
Oct 02, 2025
Transcript

In this conversation, I sit down with Stephen Baskerville and Rick Bradford to explore a provocative idea: could father custody be the key to addressing many of the injustices men face? Both men are leading experts in this area, and together they examine some fascinating angles. One insight is that the legal contract of marriage doesn’t just unite two people — it’s also the mechanism that legally creates fathers. Yet when that contract is dissolved through divorce, the law often strips fathers of their rights, reducing them to mere “visitors” in their children’s lives. This and much more is unpacked in our discussion.

We also point to Rick’s and Stephen’s books (linked below) and to AI tools that allow you to interact with their work directly.

If you’ve ever wondered why custody is such a defining issue — not just for fathers but for the future of men’s rights and well-being — this dialogue offers insights you won’t want to miss.

Men are good, as are you.



Books on Amazon by Stephen

Taken Into Custody https://amzn.to/3nGaMh6

Who Lost America https://amzn.to/4mOH2tD

Books on Amazon by Rick

The Empathy Gap https://amzn.to/3KrnONb

The Destructivists https://amzn.to/4pPwWLM

AI custom GPT’s
Taken Into Custody - Stephen Baskerville
The Empathy Gap - William Collins
The Empathy Gap 2 - Williams Collins
The Destructivists - William Collins
Who Lost America - Stephen Baskerville

ICMI speeches by both Stephen and Rick on this topic

ICMI24: Professor Stephen Baskerville - “The Men’s Marriage Strike Threatens the Political Class”

ICMI24: William Collins - “Feminism, Cultural Collapse and the Rise of Authoritarianism in the West”


Stephen Essay

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter
Father Custody Will Restore America
The responses to my previous post (below) were so positive and thoughtful that I decided to follow it up with some specifics…
Read more
4 months ago · 23 likes · 57 comments

Discussion about this video

