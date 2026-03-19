MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
5m

What do men do best? Solve problems. There is extremely powerful facial recognition software nowadays. I don't know which is the best and which is available to civilians, but it allowed the American and British military to identify "Jihadi John" and kill him even though his face mask only revealed his eyes. You do have one bit of information: your son is in the United States. Perhaps a nationwide search is in order.

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Christian Leibrandt's avatar
Christian Leibrandt
1h

Thank you for sharing this heart breaking story.

My father didn't bother to fight for custody after divorce. He just disappeared (fortunately).

So I am always happy to see fathers who love their children and fight for them. But it is also sad that they have to fight alone against the whole world. While fighting, a lot of men lose their hope and their life...

I’m currently working on an AI solution to analyze family court rulings in Germany and make the process — and the injustices within it — more transparent. My client is also a father fighting for his children, who were taken to the United States. I’m not sure whether “abducted” is the right term in his specific case... The judge said that the move to the US shouldn't be a problem for him, because he owns a business and travelling should be therefore afordable.

I will write an article about it after it goes public.

Another thought I’ve had is that the whole issue of custody is framed as a women’s issue, even though men are often more affected by unfair rulings. The mother is seen as being “burdened” with custody because of the sexist assumption that women are the ones who should take care of the children.

But even though it is framed this way, I don’t see much effort from feminists to change it. They label it a women’s issue, but then do nothing about it.

So is it because they do not genuinely care about this issue affecting women, or is it a way of appropriating a men’s issue for their own cause?

Nevertheless, I wrote an article about the different stages of men’s issues, and I would place custody somewhere between denial and reframing.

https://rehumenize.substack.com/p/the-5-stages-of-mens-issues

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