A conversation with Moiret Allegiere and Aman Siddiqi about their views and experiences of fatherhood. Both Aman and Moiret are accomplisted in the Red Pill world. Moiret having written 7 excellent books on men, boys, and feminism, and Aman having written a great dissertation on the prejudice faced by men. Links below for both.

Aman's Dissertation

htt…