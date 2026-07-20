MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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DC's avatar
DC
2h

And for me, when I was married I had a beautiful garden. I love plants and in addition to the loses you noted, my divorce meant loss of gardening.

I also loss my dog. In recent years I've heard many stories about disordered partners weaponizing access to pets.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

One of the hardest things is to realize that you have made a mistake, acknowledge it, and then try to do something to correct it. In the US, that mistake goes by the name of "no-fault divorce." The standard answer, of course, is that "nobody should be forced to stay in a marriage," however there are real and permanent consequences to breaking up a home. And then, there is the ".... but, but, if there's violence ..." Well, we have a name for that, too: it's called Grounds for Divorce.

We thought no-fault divorces would make life better - that it would usher in a new era of freedom and personal choice, but it's been a disaster. And a note to the government that passed all these laws: men have wised-up, see the incredible liability of tying the knot, and They're Not Doing It. Michael's, the largest bridal shop in North America, is now bankrupt. As marriage declines, population declines, and so will government revenues upon which they depend to provide services - and most importantly, buy votes. Single mothers? They require government money, not generate it. The change will come; the question is when.

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