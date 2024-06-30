Sometimes comments made on posts are so good that they need to be posts on their own. The following comment by Trish Randall falls in that category. Thank you Trish for your clarity and insight. I have named it Feminist Double Standards. See what you think.

____________________

Richard, I think the place where you and Tom might be missing each other is the way that feminism has no coherent ideology, so feminists are free to make claims that, if juxtaposed, would be clearly incompatible. Feminists claim the sexes are identical. Feminists claim women require special consideration while men, society, workplaces, and schools make special accommodations for women so they could "catch up" to men. Feminists will claim women are identical to men. Feminists will claim women have unique needs. Which claim they make depends on the strategic goals of the moment. Feminism's not-quite-blank slate allows for women to have differences from men, but not evolutionarily-imbedded differences, only strategically and temporarily useful differences.

Women could do any job a man could do. Also, job requirements and workplaces must be changed to accommodate women. Women are as strong as men, but women suffered unique disadvantages due to previous exclusion or lack of accommodation.

Feminists reframed men's tendencies, interests and thought processes as inherently problematic, while women's tendencies, interests and thought processes deserved extra attention and respect in society, schools and workplaces.

While feminist demands are founded in the idea that women are absolutely functionally equal to men (while requiring unique considerations), they managed to suppress understanding of the differences between the sexes. By portraying women as a subset of men who deserve special accommodations because of damage caused by being targets of oppression for merely being women, feminists appear to acknowledge differences between the sexes, they obscure the actual, deep differences between us.

Knowledge and understanding of the natural inclinations of both sexes has been completely suppressed. Women think that women and men think, feel and act the same, while men are aware this isn't the case, but are pressured in schools, workplaces and (often broken) families, to conform their behavior and communications in ways favorable to feminism. Although it's framed as being favorable to women, in reality this conformity is favorable to feminism. (One of the most brilliantly evil moves of mid-20th Century feminism was labeling itself "women's liberation." That way, they appeared to represent all women, not just feminists).

One result is that recent generations of women lack any clue that men think, feel or act differently than men. Men do notice that women's thinking and emotions are very different from theirs, but also know it's dangerous to make their awareness known. Women, meanwhile are pressured to act in ways contrary to our deep biological tendencies, without realizing those tendencies are our true nature - those tendencies are treated as problematic divergence from the norm, like how Hannah Spier's colleagues viewed her desire to stay home.

Because feminism has created such chasms between men and women, I can see why you would be wary of the idea that understanding sex differences is one of the necessary elements in dismantling feminism's malign influence on our families, schools, workplaces and society. But on the other hand, a lot of the damage feminism has wrought has been by promulgating a false image of the differences between the sexes, while obscuring the real biologically-driven. In feminism, the only difference between men and women is that women have been damaged by men not treating women enough like men. Their proposed cure is endless special treatment of women to balance the alleged oppression inflicted on women throughout history.

