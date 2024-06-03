This article shows some hope. Both men and women in the comments are upset about this sexist and misandrist idea and they are letting it be known. Here's an example:

"Men are, and always have been, more at risk of violence, being murdered, ending their own life, sleeping rough on the streets and all up live shorter harder lives - but out government doesn't care about Men. Because Men don't stick together and vote those who are against them out. We need to change that. "

Now let's see how they respond. If it is a feminist response it will be either silence or a claim of being hurt!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13470421/Victorian-premier-jacinta-allan-social-media-backlash-parliamentary-secretary-mens-behaviour-change.html

