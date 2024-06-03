This article shows some hope. Both men and women in the comments are upset about this sexist and misandrist idea and they are letting it be known. Here's an example:
"Men are, and always have been, more at risk of violence, being murdered, ending their own life, sleeping rough on the streets and all up live shorter harder lives - but out government doesn't care about Men. Because Men don't stick together and vote those who are against them out. We need to change that. "
Now let's see how they respond. If it is a feminist response it will be either silence or a claim of being hurt!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13470421/Victorian-premier-jacinta-allan-social-media-backlash-parliamentary-secretary-mens-behaviour-change.html
It's refreshing to see them drop the mask and be more honest than any feminist in history has ever been. Maybe this will spur the backlash that's needed.
Men, make one mistake in their collective conduct with women. Most men do quite well at treating women as they would like to be treated. Unfortunately, the Golden Rule is not self enforcing with people holding hostile motivations. There comes a time when the Golden Rule must be enforced by treating others as they have treated you. It's long since time that men treated feminist women with the same hostility and disdain that they show men...and do so very clearly citing FEMINIST conduct and say that if women wish to change the culture they should start with the person who stares back at them in the mirror each morning. Thoughts?