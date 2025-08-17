



Almost all of my posts are free because my main goal is to get this information out into the world where it's needed. That said, Substack automatically places posts behind a paywall after they've been free for three months.

Welcome to the Library

Here you'll find posts that were once free but have since moved behind the paywall. I keep most of my work open to everyone, but after three months, Substack tucks older posts away in here. There are likely hundreds of posts and videos. The search is very useful in finding what you want. Search on the name of the person eg "Janice Fiamengo" or search by topic eg "Domestic Violence." Here are just a few of the many posts and videos you will have access to:

The Penis Video

I realized I’d never done a video on the penis—so here it is. We start by exploring historical depictions of the erect phallus and its cultural significance, then move into the science. The first study examines the two basic types of penis: growers and showers. From there, we look at recent research on average erect penis size, both in the U.S. and around the world—and the findings might surprise you. The bottom line? If you’re a man, you’ve got a miracle member.

Fathers Saved the Human Race

500,000 years ago dads saved the human race. Really? How'd they do that? Find out how!





The Necessity of Rough and Tumble Play

The play instinct is found across a wide range of animals and has its own dedicated circuit in the mammalian brain. Research shows that play is especially vital for boys—without enough of it, they’re at risk for developmental challenges. Some researchers now recommend that primary schools begin each day with 30 minutes of rough-and-tumble play. A big improvement over Ritalin!

Mental Load: Fact or Fiction?

Dr. Hannah Spier joins Janice and Tom to discuss a new trend she has noticed: mental load. Mental load refers to the unpaid and allegedly unnoticed, unappreciated labor that women do when they plan, schedule, organize, and take care of the myriad details that home life involves. According to feminists, women's mental load is far greater than men's, and something must be done about it.



Fathers #2 - What happens to dad when she gets pregnant?

What happens to dad when she gets pregnant? Lots. Find out about how his biology starts to shift and what this does. Check it out!

The Everyday Hatred of Men (part one) Patriarchy

This is the first in a series that focuses on three misandrist theories, Patriarchy. Hegemonic Masculinity, and Toxic Masculinity. It was originally published in 2017 but the content is just as relevant today as it was back then. All too often the hatred of men is an accepted cultural practice while the hatred of any other group is strictly forbidden. This usually goes unnoticed. This video looks into the Patriarchy idea and its hatefulness.

The Everyday Hatred of Men (part two) Toxic Masculinit

This is the second in the Everyday hatred of men series. The first vid looked at the ideas of patriarchy and how they had been used as a tool of hatred towards men. This one focuses on the usage of "Toxic Masculinity" idea as a means to batter men. The next vid in this series will look at the theories of hegemonic masculinity and see how that is the third culturally endorsed misandrist element.

Relational Aggression

Our culture focuses on men's physical aggressiveness and turns a blind eye to the aggressiveness of women. This video takes a look at women's relational aggression, how it works, how it relates to men's issues, and importantly what are its connections to feminism.

Do Women Control Men? Part One

This is the first in a multi-part series on how women control men. This first video is an intro and the remaining videos go into detail about the different ways that women use relational aggression in relationship. The last videos in the series go into detail about the steps men can take to counter these strategies.

Do Women Control Men? Part Two - The Traps

Part Two explores several relationally aggressive tactics commonly used in relationships. It serves as a basic introduction to the subtle traps men often face—many of which they may not even recognize.

Do Women Control Men? Part Three

This section looks at the dangers of relational aggression and offers some ways to evaluate the health of your relationship. It also explores common tactics that you xn use to deal with common forms of relational aggression.

Five videos offering practical strategies to respond to different relationally aggressive tactics.

Here are the links to each one:

Netflix Adolescence: Entertainment or Propaganda?

What does chatgpt say about the NetFlix series Adolescence? Is it Entertainment or Propaganda

3 Steps to Make America Male Friendly Again

captioPresident Trump is moving quickly to dismantle DEI initiatives and root out waste and fraud. However, if he truly wants to restore America's greatness, he must confront the deeply embedded misandry in our culture. Some of this stems from feminist-driven legislation and bureaucracies that have taken hold and harmed men, children, and familie...

The Red Pill for Women: Holding Women Accountable

A fascinating discussion with Karyn Seitz regarding her work where she helps women to hold themselves accountable for their own happiness. Watch as Karyn describes her own journey that brought her to understand these dynamics and the positive consequences for men and women and their relationships when women are able to use her teachings.

Justifying Women's Violence "Kill all Men"

Apparently the recent Wisconsin female school shooter, Samantha Rupnow was known to spew hatred towards men and to believe that all men needed to be killed in order for women to be free to create a new world. I don’t think she offered an explanation of where the sperm might come from in order continue propagating this paradise....

150 Feminist Lies and Exaggerations

​In nearly every crusade feminists have waged, there have been both lies and exaggerations. They have consistently stretched the truth and, in many cases, outright fabricated claims to push society toward a female supremacist agenda.​ Here are 150 examples.

Why Won’t Men Fight Back

Now we are going to have a look at the reasons men don't fight back. Men, as a group, have been attacked for over 50 years, and yet there is very little response from them. We will look first at the traditional leveraging of gynocentrism by women and how that discouraged men in fighting back. Let's get started.

Men’s Issues – Mice, Men and Disposability

For decades, our culture has expected men to sacrifice — in war, work, and family — without question and without care. It’s so normal, most people don’t even notice it. This essay explores how deep that disposability runs, how it strips men of choice and empathy, and what happens when someone dares to challenge it. Be warned: when you suggest men deserve compassion, the fireworks begin.



The Anti-Male Propaganda in Netflix's Adolescence

In this discussion, Hannah Spier, Janice Fiamengo, and Tom Golden take a critical look at the anti-male messaging embedded in the Netflix series Adolescence . Together, they unpack the show’s characters, storylines, and the implausibility of the events depicted, highlighting how such narratives reinforce harmful cultural stereotypes about boys and men.

