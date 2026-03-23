From Description to Smear: The Guide to the Manosphere

Today’s video is a lively and revealing conversation with Jim Nuzzo about the growing panic over what the media and academia call “the manosphere.” Together, we take a close look at a new Australian guide for teachers that claims to help schools deal with so-called misogynistic behavior among boys. What we found was not careful scholarship, balanced concern, or genuine curiosity about boys. What we found was a familiar pattern: boys portrayed as the problem, their questions treated as threats, and their frustrations dismissed before they are even heard.

Jim brings his scientific eye to the discussion, and that makes this exchange especially valuable. We talk about the sudden explosion of academic and media attention on the manosphere, the way fear is being used to drive the narrative, and the striking absence of empathy for boys who feel blamed, dismissed, and alienated. We also explore something the guide never seriously asks: why are boys drawn to these spaces in the first place?

There is some humor in this conversation because parts of the guide are so extreme they are almost laughable. But beneath the humor is something serious. When ordinary male behavior, honest inquiry, and boyish resistance are all reframed as danger signs, we are no longer dealing with education. We are dealing with ideology. If you want to understand the current backlash, and the backlash to the backlash, this conversation will help make sense of what is happening.