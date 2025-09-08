MenAreGood Substack

PAUL NATHANSON
1m

It's all very inspiring, Tom. The Finns are pioneers in actively discouraging men from committing suicide. But--and any comment from me is likely to include a "but" somewhere--the cause of despair among men (as distinct from women) goes much deeper than personal maladjustment and social isolation or institutional indifference (although all of these problems can push some men over the edge).

The ultimate cause, in my opinion, is failure to find meaning or purpose specifically as men (which is why suicide has a specific epidemiology among men). No amount of compassion, alone, can foster a healthy masculine identity. That's a cultural problem that has reached crisis proportions right now (due to a combination of ideological cynicism and hostility along with the marginalization of fatherhood) but has been hundreds, even thousands, of years in the making.

Even so, I wish that I could be more encouraged than I am by the cooperation of pastors along with social workers, psychologists and government officials. Pastors are all about the search for meaning. Historically, they've done so by transmitting both a theological tradition and a communal context. Maybe they're still doing that in Finland. In other Western countries, though, too many have abandoned theology (therir raison d'etre) by embracing secularism (including political ideologies) in all but name. If so, then they have no advantage over any other bureaucrats, social scientists or "service providers." I've read recently of a slight rise in the number of English and American converts from secularism to Christianity--that is, to traditional (religious) churches. Let's see if that leads to spiritual renewal for men or women.

As for military officials, they might be able to help this or that depressed man but might not be able to help depressed men in general. Historically, military service has been a source of masculine identity (albeit one that entails extremely high risk). I don't know anything about military service in contemporary Finland, however, except that being rejected means being denied manhood in some important sense. But even men who do make the grade won't benefit much in connection with masculine identity unless the nation rewards them, specifically as men, with status or privileges that are inaccessible to others.

Mike Buchanan
2m

Thanks Tom, fascinating, I'll post a link now.

For me an "elephant in the room" is a major driver of male suicide in the US and the UK, the family courts' denial of fathers' access to their children by the family courts. I believe the suicide rate triples for this group of men. I'm intrigued as to why this group doesn't appear to show up in Finland - do Finnish courts not go in for such wholesale abuse of children / fathers / uncles / aunts / grandprents / great-grandparents, or did feminists block investigation into this cohort of men?

