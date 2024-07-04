Have you read the Manipulated Man by Esther Vilar? It’s quite a book. This vid gives you a glimpse into Vilar’s view of feminism, women, and men. Worth watching to hear and see her alternative view.. Does anyone know the fellow that made this vid? Very well done.
I read her "Manipulated Man" many years ago. It had a formative effect on me, to say the least.
Sadly, Esther sees women as stupid, I can only state she is projecting. Ironically, when this email popped up, I was watching a WWII documentary on the rapes committed against German women by the allied troops. Even young girls were raped. Many children were born from these atrocities. The orator sees women as children, he is entitled to his opinion, yet most doctors in this generation will be female. When men were building out in the world, women historically have been home raising children. Today there are women engineers but far less than male engineers, yet the design world is dominated by women. Women have been expected to produce sons, Anne Boleyn lost her head for the failure. We take safe childbirth for granted, but for most of history women were at risk of dying through the process. There is a double standard when it comes to emotional expression. Men don't have the same freedom to express vulnerability without judgement, and women don't have the freedom to express anger without negative judgement. Other men are not likely to give men leadership roles if men wear their emotions on their sleeves. The roles men and women inhabit are not completely due to social conditioning, due to physiological differences, men naturally gravitate toward activities that women would not necessarily be drawn to, and vice versa. Also, those interests change through time and are dynamic. It is unfortunate that the manosphere is reinforcing the divide between men and women. There have been very necessary and morally correct aspects to some waves of feminism, and for other branches, not so much. Black and white thinking is limited.