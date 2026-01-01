Happy New Year!
I want to thank everyone here for your support over the past couple of years. Because of you, Men Are Good continues to grow. In fact, we’ve nearly doubled in size just in the past year.
To honor that progress, I’m going to take two of the most-liked posts of 2025, and two other posts I think you will enjoy out from behind the paywall for the month of January, so newer readers—and longtime ones—have a chance to explore some of the earlier work. There’s a lot there, and much of it still feels as relevant as ever. I’ll also include a post at the end highlighting some of the material that remains behind the paywall, for those who are curious about what’s available to subscribers.
If you have ideas for topics you’d like me to address, or guests you’d like to hear from, please let me know in the comments.
So, happy New Year.
And thank you for being here.
Men are good.
Your work is truly irreplaceable, Tom. You are a unique voice for men, and I am thankful for you.
Happy new year to all Mras