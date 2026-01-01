

I want to thank everyone here for your support over the past couple of years. Because of you, Men Are Good continues to grow. In fact, we’ve nearly doubled in size just in the past year.

To honor that progress, I’m going to take two of the most-liked posts of 2025, and two other posts I think you will enjoy out from behind the paywall for the month of January, so newer readers—and longtime ones—have a chance to explore some of the earlier work. There’s a lot there, and much of it still feels as relevant as ever. I’ll also include a post at the end highlighting some of the material that remains behind the paywall, for those who are curious about what’s available to subscribers.

If you have ideas for topics you’d like me to address, or guests you’d like to hear from, please let me know in the comments.

So, happy New Year.

And thank you for being here.

Men are good.

The Red Pill for Women: Holding Women Accountable Tom Golden · January 27, 2025 A fascinating discussion with Karyn Seitz regarding her work where she helps women to hold themselves accountable for their own happiness. Watch as Karyn describes her own journey that brought her to understand these dynamics and the positive consequences for men and women and their relationships when women are able to use her teachings. Read full story

***********************************************

***********************************************



This is a sampling of the content for paid subscribers



Share