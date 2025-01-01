Thank you all for a productive year on Substack. I deeply appreciate the thoughtful and insightful community that has gathered here.

​I​n 2025 I plan to implement a Zoom group for subscribers who contribute to the site. I’ll be in touch soon with more details about this. Let me know in the comments if you have questions

Wishing you all a happy and fulfilling New Year!







