MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
13h

Thank you for an excellent, thoughtful, well reasoned and presented article. Keep up the good work, it is appreciated, even if little commented upon, as you state, men are doers and thinkers, not talkers, especially where the personal and intimate parts of their lives are involved, we prefer privacy and at times solitude.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
Frank's avatar
Frank
9h

Thank you, Tom. Happy Thanksgiving. Here is a seal that DIDN’T have gratitude - he waited for a bigger fish to eat.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mAY9ob__CYE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture