Healing Men. Changing the System.



What happens when a man seeks help for pain that has a political cause? Therapy may help him recover, but what changes the institutions that injured him? And how do we help men recognize injustice without leaving them trapped in anger and resentment?

In this conversation, Stephen Baskerville and I explore the relationship between personal healing and political change. Stephen approaches these questions through his work on politics, fathers, and the family. I bring my experience working with men as a therapist. Those perspectives give us plenty to discuss, including where therapy helps, where it can go wrong, and what happens when therapeutic language becomes entangled with ideology.

Stephen also raises a challenging question for those of us who create and watch content about men’s issues: Are we helping men change their circumstances, or sometimes giving them another place to rehearse their grievances? Recognizing a problem matters. Finding a way to act on that knowledge matters too.

Our discussion ranges from family courts and feminism to the role of churches, men’s reluctance to challenge women, and the growing number of men withdrawing from dating and marriage. Stephen offers some provocative arguments about what that withdrawal means and whether it can become a source of leverage for change.

There is much here to consider, and plenty to debate. I hope you’ll watch and share your thoughts: What helps men move from recognizing injustice to doing something effective about it?



Taken Into Custody https://amzn.to/3nGaMh6

Who Lost America https://amzn.to/4mOH2tD



Not Peace But A Sword https://amzn.to/3nENVSQ



The New Politics of Sex https://amzn.to/3DIYjif



A Gentlemens Guide to Manners, Sex, and Ruling the World https://amzn.to/3nDfD2y



Stephens Substack:

Youtube www.youtube.com/@skbaskerville

youtube www.youtube.com/@amalespace





