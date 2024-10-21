Here we go again. Now Great Britain is sounding the alarm…but what is it being sounded for? Read the article and note that there is no mention of the actual problem behaviors, just vague descriptions like "alarming" misogynistic influence or "sexist and misogynistic language”. Of course they blame Tate and clutch their pearls but never really say much about the nature of the problem.



What they do say is this: "It's so scary, just the fact that pupils were thinking about women in a negative way, they're so young and they don't realise the language they use.“ This made me laugh. They are worried about boys thinking about women in a negative way while simultaneously encouraging the negative attitudes towards boys and men. You know, toxic masculinity and all that.

The last 200 words or so are astounding. They mention extremism and then terrorism as if to magically pair this with the behaviors they don’t explain. And all the angst over a sigma male. Why?



This article is a real doozy. Enjoy. Leave comments about what you think.



https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c625yleq8w7o

Teachers want better support to deal with misogyny

Andrew Tate was charged with rape and human trafficking in 2023

Teachers have called for better support to deal with the "alarming" misogynistic influence of social media on children in schools, specifically teenage boys.

One school resorted to setting up a staff committee after noticing that pupils as young as 11 and 13 were using sexist language used by online influencers such as Andrew Tate.

The children's commissioner for Wales echoed the calls adding that "sexist and misogynistic language can have an effect in real life".

The Welsh government said online safety was part of the new curriculum and there were some resources available to teachers, pupils and parents on how to deal with harmful influences such as online misogyny.

Teacher and member of the committee at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, in Maesteg, Jenna Rolls-Jones, said they saw elements of misogyny coming out with children as young as 11 years old.

"It's so scary, just the fact that pupils were thinking about women in a negative way, they're so young and they don't realise the language they use."

One slang term that has been used in the school is "Sigma", a word in internet slang used to describe a male who is a "lone wolf".

A sigma male is typically denoted as an archetype of a male who is similar to the alpha male, but unlike an alpha male, sigma males are more introverted and value solitude.

"We don't have a lot of advice as to how to challenge this language," she admitted.

The school said that the lack of leadership and resources available has led them to take matters into their own hands.

"There is very little communication or any kind of training for teachers," said Owain Tudur, Pastoral Leader at the school.

"In terms of support from government level and in the world of education there aren't enough resources being shared with schools for us to be able to tackle problems that come from social media.

"A further guide to get a solid understanding of what is happening online would be welcomed so that we can reflect it in school."

Teachers say there is very little training when it comes to dealing with social media

For some young boys at the school, seeing disrespectful content towards girls was something they saw constantly on social media, through self-proclaimed misogynistic influencers like Andrew Tate.

Pupils also stressed the importance of discussing the subject at school and understanding that this language was not acceptable in society.

The children's commissioner for Wales, Rocio Cifuentes, agreed more support from the Welsh government was needed on the issue.

Ms Cifuentes said: "From what I've heard from teachers and schools they would like more clarity, guidance and more resources to help them manage these new and difficult conversations that are emerging."

It comes as the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, expressed concern over the number of young people being drawn into online extremism.

About 13% of those investigated for involvement in terrorism were under 18 [years old], a threefold increase in the last three years.

One community police officer said it was important to encourage conversations in the classrooms.

"Some questions they're not comfortable asking a teacher, they can get the right advice from the police about the consequences to prevent them going down the wrong path," they added.

The Welsh government said it was "vital" that young people were kept safe online and that it was "a key part of the new curriculum".

It added that "resources are available to teachers, pupils and parents on how to deal with harmful influences such as online misogyny".

