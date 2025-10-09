MenAreGood Substack

Michael Smith
1d

GET BOYS OUT OF THE CLASSROOM! End unconstitutional government schooling! Let boys learn their book learning at home, combined with learning carpentry and how to design and fix things, running in the woods and fields---things boys are good at and need more of, with real fathers unfettered by today's bitches!

Sadredin Moosavi
1d

I have seen this at both the college and high school level. In the high school there were several feminist teachers who were blatant in their gender bias against boys and in favor of DEI before the acronym was coined. One English teacher's philosophy was B is for boy in grades. A friend who is 5 years older than me had graduated from that school before I worked there. She gave him the only B he received in high school...he has a PhD in Astrophyiscs! Ironically this bias toward girls and their compliant book learning style ends up harming them as well as the boys. In my chemistry class, the best students i..e those I found had the most creativity and willingness to take risk and try new things were the B and C students who tended to be the boys! The girls were great at getting A's if you gave them a formula to follow. If they had to act on their own and "mess" around to find the answer, they crashed and burned...and whined about it...while the B and C boys suddenly were fully engaged, excelled and even commented that school should be more like this! The lesson I took from this (I was a new teacher at the time) is that I needed to change how we did lab experiments and my grading to be more like the learning style of the boys for the benefit of ALL the students.

