MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
16h

Let me show you what men do:

https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2026/04/19/watch-oklahoma-principal-who-stopped-school-shooter-crowned-prom-king/

This man rushed an armed school shooter, was shot himself, and continued on to tackle the shooter and disarm him. I don't want anybody telling me that men are the problem. This man saved numerous lives and did it at threat to his own. Men are, indeed, good.

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Markus Schwemmle's avatar
Markus Schwemmle
17h

I actually do not consider the comparison as far-fetched. I don't know the situation in your countries, however, here in Germany we also do have laws reminding of the infamous "Jim Crow" laws, but discriminating against men.

Of course, first of all there is "good ol" military service for men, and men only. Presently suspended, but ready (and waiting) to be put to practice again soon. Drafting is already opened up again.

Next, there is genital mutilation, expressis verbis allowed in civil law against male babies, but soon afterwards forbidden by criminal law in the case of females. Of course, said allowance has been pushed through by a female chancellor arguing that otherwise we were a "fool's republic". Personally, I think we are now, at least we German males ...

Newest is the "violence help law" (GewHG, if someone intends to google it) explicitly stating that only women will be helped in case of domestic violence, see §2(1) GewHG.

Other laws (e.g., AGG, "overall equal treatment act") may be formulated gender neutral, however, jurisdiction then has clarified that these only protect women from inequality.

As far as I am aware, Germany is not to be singled out in this respect; other EU members (e.g. Spain) appear to have similar laws. How is the situation in US, GB and/or Canada?

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